KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man dies from injuries nearly two weeks after he was critically injured in a crash.

Kansas City police said a driver of a Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended a Harley Street Glide in the Westbound lanes of 152 Highway at Interstate 435. The crash happened May 6 and caused a series of other crashes.

The impact threw the rider off the motorcycle.

Kansas City Police said the driver died of his injures Thursday evening.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.