KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man’s death months after he was shot has added to Kansas City’s 2022 homicide total.

Over the weekend, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office alerted Kansas City police that a victim in a 2022 shooting had died from his injuries.

Kansas City police said 45-year-old Tyler E. Brown was shot last August at Peppermill Lounge South and died over the weekend.

Officers were called to a reported noise disturbance at the south Kansas City business around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Officers heard gunshots and found a large crowd outside.

Police found one victim on the street suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Another victim was located in a vehicle nearby with life-threatening injuries, and someone dropped a third victim off at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A KCPD spokesperson said detectives have identified a potential suspect, and the case will be reviewed and submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for any potential charges.

Kansas City police said this case will now be added to the city’s 2022 homicide total, bringing the year to 170 killings. So far in 2023, there have been 67 homicides in Kansas City.