KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a shooting on E 20th Street last week.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Kevin Slape was shot on November 15 at about 6:30 p.m. near E 20th Street and Topping Avenue outside of a home

He was taken from the scene to the hospital where he later died.

A person police believed to be involved was taken into custody and released while investigation continues.

The Homicide Unit will present the case to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

