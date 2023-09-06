KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating another homicide after an August assault victim died.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 16th Street and Jackson Avenue on Aug. 22 for a reported cutting. When police arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot with apparent bodily trauma.

Medics took the victim, now identified as 59-year-old Lambert Smalls, to the hospital in life-threatening condition, and police took a suspect into custody at the scene.

On Wednesday, Kansas City police announced Smalls had died from his injuries, and the medical examiner had ruled the death as a homicide.

Police said it appears a disturbance between Smalls and the suspect led to the deadly assault.

This is Kansas City’s 138th homicide of 2023, according to KCPD statistics. At this point in 2022, Kansas City had recorded 116 homicides, and in 2020, Kansas City’s deadliest year so far, the city had seen 137 homicides so far.