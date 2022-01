LENEXA, Kan. — A man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway early Saturday morning in Lenexa, Kansas.

According to police, the man is identified as Harold Berry of Olathe, Kansas.

Berry was driving northbound on I-35 Highway to eastbound I-435 Highway, left the roadway and came to rest on Pflumm Road.

He was pulled from the vehicle from passersby and was the only person inside.

Berry was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.