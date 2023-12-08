KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Homicide investigators are in an area near 9th Street and Greeley Avenue, which is in between Quindaro Boulevard and Parallel Parkway, next to Woodlawn Cemetery.

Police say shots were fired around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man was being taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this story as it develops.