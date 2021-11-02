Kansas man dies after flipping car near 29th and Broadway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says one man died after losing control of his car and flipping it onto its roof Monday morning.

Luis Joseu Cervantes-Magana, a 22-year-old from Emporia, Kansas, was driving northbound on Broadway Boulevard near 29th Street in a black Mercedes at about 3 a.m.

He lost control and was ejected from the vehicle. He was the only person inside the car and the vehicle landed in the southbound lanes.

Cervantes-Magana was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first