KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The passenger of a vehicle involved in a crash is dead after running from the scene and being hit by two other vehicles.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, just before midnight a northbound Toyota RAV4 went into the median of I-435 south of 23rd Street and turned over.

The passenger then got out of the vehicle and started running north on the interstate.

While in the No. 2 lane, he was hit by a maroon Chevrolet Spark, followed by a red Toyota Camry. Both vehicles stopped and stayed on the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the drivers who hit the man were injured and neither showed signs of impairment.

The driver from the initial crash was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, this marks the 45th fatality crash of the year, up from 34 this time last year.

