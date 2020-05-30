Man dies after kayaking accident on Blue River in Overland Park, officials say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man has died Friday after a boating accident on Blue River in Overland Park, fire officials say.

At about 6 p.m. Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called to a water rescue on the river, just east of 151st Street and Kenneth Road.

A man was reported missing after falling out of his kayak and into the water.

One man at the scene said he and another man encountered an obstruction at a bridge construction site. The other man fell in and was not seen again.

Water rescue crews found the man’s body further down stream. His identity has not been released yet.

Because of where his body was found, Overland Park officials have called in Kansas City police to assist with the investigation. Several other agencies also assisted at the scene.

This is scene video from tonight's incident on the Blue River. Thoughts and prayers with the victim's family. pic.twitter.com/8RHVC4Cd2Z — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) May 30, 2020