Man dies after KC police find him with suspicious injuries near Linwood and Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead, and police have launched a homicide investigation after an incident early this morning, August 20.

Officers were called at 3 a.m. along with EMS to Linwood and Elmwood on a medical emergency. They found man in his early twenties lying on the street covered in blood.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

Police originally thought he was the victim of a hit and run. However, the injuries seemed more suspicious at the hospital, which prompted officers to open a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is a $25,000 reward in this case for any information leading to an arrest. Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

