LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died.

Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway about four miles north of Admire around 12:30 p.m. When he rounded a curve, his motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway. Mueller and his motorcycle flipped and came to a stop in a ditch.

Mueller was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.