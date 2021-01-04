Man dies after shooting in Kansas City near 8th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after he was shot near 8th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to a statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were called to a shooting just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 28. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot unresponsive on the ground.

Responders took the man to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Detectives were notified this past weekend that he died on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.

The man was identified as Abdulbasid Y. Yassin.

No one was arrested the night of the shooting.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

