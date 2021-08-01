Man dies after shooting on 40th Street and Wabash Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to a shooting in the area of 40th Street and Wabash Avenue where they found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time, but police believe that an argument led to shots fired and the man being shot.

Police continue to look for witnesses and suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.