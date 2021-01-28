Man dies after shooting outside Northland apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a luxury apartment complex in the Northland on January 28, the Kansas City Police Department stated.

Officers were called to Kinsley Forest Luxury Apartments, south of NW Englewood Road and N. Summit Street, just after 12:30 a.m. on a report of gunshot sounds. When they arrived, the found an adult male outside with apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical responders arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives were on the scene all early morning until about 6 a.m. processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses. Police have not released any suspect information.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.