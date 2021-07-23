Man dies after vehicle crashes into building near I-35 and Southwest Boulevard in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after they say a possible medical condition may have caused a man to drive off a roadway in Kansas City, Kansas and crash into a building Friday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. near Interstate 35 and Southwest Boulevard.

KHP said the driver was traveling northbound on the I-35 ramp to Southwest Boulevard when a possible medical condition caused him to leave the roadway and strike a building.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 62-year-old Bradley S. Dupin, of Overland Park. He was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.