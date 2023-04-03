KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old man died days after he was shot in Kansas City, police said.

At about 10:20 p.m. March 29, officers were on an unrelated call in the area of Highland Avenue between East 12th Terrace and East 14th Street when they heard a shooting occur nearby.

KC police located the victim, now identified as 28-year-old Deonta Words, and medics took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Over the weekend, police learned that Words died from his injuries.

KCPD’s homicide unit is now investigating. There have not been any arrests at this time, police said, but detectives have made progress in identifying a potential suspect.

This makes 43 homicides so far this year in Kansas City, according to FOX4 data. On this day last year, Kansas City had recorded 35 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.