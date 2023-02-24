KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 24-year-old man has died days after he was shot on U.S. 71 Highway this week.

Police were called to the area of 71 Highway and Red Bridge Road on a reported shooting just after 10:45 p.m. Monday. While they were on they way, dispatchers also received calls about a crash in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had crashed off the road. Police located a victim, now identified as 24-year-old Marcus Bewley-Perez, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in one of the vehicles.

EMS took the man to the hospital in critical condition, but police said the 24-year-old died from his injuries on Thursday. The case is now considered a homicide.

Kansas City has now recorded 22 homicides in 2023. At this point last year, Kansas City had seen 24 homicides, according to KCPD records.

KCPD said its detectives processed the scene, canvassed for witnesses and are locating surveillance video from the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.