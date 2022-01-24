Man dies days after shooting on Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said a man died Sunday after being shot on Tuesday.

According to police, they were called to 27th Street and Prospect Avenue on Tuesday, January 18 at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Sunday, January 23.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and have released suspect footage on their social media platforms.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department.