Man dies days after shooting on Prospect Avenue

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) vehicle

FILE: Kansas City Police Department vehicle, Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said a man died Sunday after being shot on Tuesday.

According to police, they were called to 27th Street and Prospect Avenue on Tuesday, January 18 at about 6:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the an adult man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Sunday, January 23.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and have released suspect footage on their social media platforms.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first