KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash late last week.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 in the area of E. 79th Street and Oak Street.

Police said the driver of a dark green Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling eastbound on 79th Street while the driver of a white Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Oak Street.

The incident occurred after the Honda failed to stop at a stop sign. The Honda struck the Mercury’s driver side door. The driver of the Mercury and the front seat passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mercury later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Honda was the only person in the vehicle was reported to have non-life threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.

