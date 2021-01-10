Man dies from injuries following shooting Saturday in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say the victim injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in south Kansas City has died from his injuries.

The shooting was reported just after 12 p.m. Saturday on Grandview Road, just south of Red Bridge Road.

When officers arrived on scene they located the male victim lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries Sunday morning.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous you can do so by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.