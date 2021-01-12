Man dies in crash after pickup crosses into oncoming traffic in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman and child are injured after a night time crash yesterday, January 11, according to a statement from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the sheriff’s office were notified of the crash on 45 Highway near Farley Hampton Road at 7:06 p.m., just south of Farley, Missouri. They found that a 2021 Ford F750 truck was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound highway lane. The truck collided with a 2005 Acura sedan.

The driver of the Acura, a 29-year-old man from Leavenworth, Kansas, died at the scene. His name has not been released since officials are still notifying the family.

There were also two passengers in the Acura. Both a 35-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital. They were reported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES: