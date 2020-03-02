Man dies in crash while escorting WWII veteran’s body

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. — A motorcycle rider who was escorting the body of a World War II veteran died after he lost control of his motorcycle in western Kansas, and a second deadly crash happened minutes later when a car crashed into a firetruck responding to the first crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the motorcycle crash happened on Interstate 70 in Gove County shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The second crash happened a few minutes later.

The motorcycle driver was identified as 65-year-old Lennie Riedel of Colby, Kansas.

The car’s driver was 81-year-old Cal Silvrants of Fredericksburg, Virginia.