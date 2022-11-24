KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to a house near 84th Street and Olive Street at about 2 a.m. and found the man outside with gunshot wounds.

The man was unresponsive and emergency medical services declared the man dead at the scene.

Police say several people were nearby when they arrived.

Detectives continue to investigate and speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.