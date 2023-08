KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3700 block of Farrow Ave. in regard to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with obvious gunshot wounds outside a home. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.