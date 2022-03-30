INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Minit Mart in Independence late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to the store at 4208 S. Noland Road at about 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside the building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area, but witnesses told police that suspect is a 5-foot-7-inches tall Black man with short hair and wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt.

According to witnesses, the suspect fled north from the scene.

The Independence Police Department continues to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the IPD TIPS line at 816-325-7777.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.