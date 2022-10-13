KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died Thursday after a shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, police said.

Police responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds near a business. EMS took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later Thursday, the hospital notified police that the man died from his injuries.

Kansas City police said they detained one person at the scene for further investigation. No one has been formally charged at this time. Officials said they’re not actively looking for any additional suspects.

This is the city’s 131st homicide of 2022, according to KCPD statistics. At this time last year, Kansas City had recorded 120 homicides.

Anyone with information on this latest shooting is asked to call KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

