Man dies in Monday night KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after being shot just after 9:30 p.m. Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to the 500 block of E 105th Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical services took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Suspect and victim information has not been released at this time.

Police have begun speaking with witnesses and ask anyone who has any information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

