OLATHE, Kan. — Police in Olathe are investigating a deadly crash that happened just before 2 a.m. Monday where a 19-year-old man died.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:56 a.m. in the area of East Old 56 Highway and W. 151st Street where they found a single vehicle.

The victim was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He was the only person involved in the crash and hasn’t been identified yet.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information that can assist them to call (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.