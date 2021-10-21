Man dies in Overland Park house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Mo. — A fire at a home in Overland Park left one man dead Thursday afternoon.

The Overland Park Fire Department was called to the 11500 block of Nieman Road on reports of heavy smoke coming from a two-story home.

As fire crews began to fight the flames, a neighbor told them that a man was possibly inside.

Crews entered the home and found the man on the second floor and he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The man has been identified as David Zabriskie of Overland Park.

The fire was under control in a few minutes and contained to the living room. The entire residence suffered smoke damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.