Man dies in overnight crash after vehicle flips over train tracks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead in an overnight single vehicle crash after vehicle flips multiples times over train tracks.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, a man driving a blue Toyota Corolla travelling west on Nicholson Avenue at a high speed at about 3:30 Friday morning.
He did not turn left at North Shelly Street and went straight, crossing railroad tracks at an angle.
The vehicle flipped multiple times and the man was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.