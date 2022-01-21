Man dies in overnight crash after vehicle flips over train tracks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead in an overnight single vehicle crash after vehicle flips multiples times over train tracks.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a man driving a blue Toyota Corolla travelling west on Nicholson Avenue at a high speed at about 3:30 Friday morning.

He did not turn left at North Shelly Street and went straight, crossing railroad tracks at an angle.

The vehicle flipped multiple times and the man was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and he was pronounced dead at the scene.