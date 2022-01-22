Man dies in overnight crash Saturday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City.

Police were initially called to the area of Linwood and Indiana just after midnight Saturday on a reported shooting.

Officers found a victim lying on the road west of Indiana Avenue at the scene. EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim dead.

However, the investigators determined that the victim, identified as a male, had been struck and killed by a car.

A black Chevy Camaro was traveling east on Linwood, just past Benton Boulevard.

The pedestrian was crossing the street and walking towards a vehicle parked along the south curb. Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

No other details have been released.