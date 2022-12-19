INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a residence around midnight in the 800 block of East Pacific Avenue when they found an adult male outside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said medical aid was rendered but the victim died after being transported to an area hospital.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.