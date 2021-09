One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2200 block of Silver Court.

Police were called to the scene after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found an adult male in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.