KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a man is dead after a shooting at Ivanhoe Park early Friday morning.

Police were called to the park at 43rd Street and Park Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found an adult male unresponsive near the shelter house at the park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD do not have suspect information at this time and ask anyone who has any information in regards to the fatal shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

