Man dies in shooting near 69th and Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting near 69th Street and Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to the area on reports of shots fired, which was later upgraded to a shooting.

Police arrived on scene and found an adult male victim in the front yard of a residence. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Early investigations indicate the shooting happened in front of the same residence the victim was found.

Police do not have suspect information at this time, but urge anyone who has information regarding the incident to call the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.