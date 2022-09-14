DE SOTO, Kan. — One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday in De Soto, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to Lexington Avenue, between 95th and 102nd streets, at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One vehicle driving west hit a guardrail on a curve and overturned.

John Couch, 56, was identified as the driver who died.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

