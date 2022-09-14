DE SOTO, Kan. — One person is dead after a crash early Wednesday in De Soto, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were called to Lexington Avenue, between 95th and 102nd streets, at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
One vehicle driving west hit a guardrail on a curve and overturned.
John Couch, 56, was identified as the driver who died.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.