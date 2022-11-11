CONCORDIA, Mo. — A man is dead after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia Thursday night.

Adam Williams, 31, was headed east on Route E toward MO-23 when he traveled off the road striking the trees before eventually coming to a stop on the right side of the road.

The crash happened at about 6:31 p.m. and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

