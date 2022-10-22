MERRIAM, Kan. — A man died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.

Merriam police responded to a disturbance call regarding a stabbing in the 7300 block of Royalty Way around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was identified as 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon.

He died on the scene.

The Metro Squad is investigating the case and is asking anyone who may have been in the area and has information to contact the Metro Squad at 913-322-5500 ext. 5581 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.