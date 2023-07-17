KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 69-year-old man has died months after he was found injured in a Kansas City parking lot.

Police said at about 2 a.m. May 1, officers were called to a motel on Blue Parkway not far from Eastwood Trafficway on a reported outside disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a man — now identified as 69-year-old Rajesh Patel — in the parking lot suffering from unknown injuries.

Medics took Patel to a local hospital where he fell into a coma.

Police took one person into custody at the time of the incident who was charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

On Monday, KCPD said they learned Patel died from his injuries. Police did not release any information on the cause of death.

Kansas City police said they are investigating this as a homicide now and will work with prosecutors to present their case for additional charges.

This is the 109th homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to FOX4 data.