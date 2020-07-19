Man dies on front porch after shooting in Kansas City near Independence and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a shooting near Independence Avenue and Cleveland Avenue on July 18.

Police were called to the scene at 5:45 p.m., according to a statement by Public Information Officer Jake Becchina. The caller said they heard gunshots and saw a victim in front of an apartment there.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the front porch. Medical responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

This is Kansas City’s 103rd homicide this year.

Police closed Independence Avenue for about three hours as they processed the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are hopeful that someone traveling along the avenue saw something that they can use to help solve this crime. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives directly at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

