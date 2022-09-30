WARRENSBURG, Mo. — One man is dead following a mobile home fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri Friday.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. in the 900 block of NW 445 Road. A person reported half of the mobile home was on fire.

While firefighters were responding, the resident of the home was reported to have re-entered the home to retrieve a dog. The resident was located dead inside of the mobile home with the dog deceased nearby.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Coffman.

“Crews had difficulty gaining access to the property when they first arrived and had to overcome challenges to get equipment and water close to the burning mobile home, according to the Johnson County Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal with assistance from the

Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit.

