KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a 23-year-old died over the weekend after a wrong-way crash two days prior on U.S. 71 Highway.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday night on 71 Highway near E. 75th Street.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Murano was headed southbound in northbound lanes and eventually struck a concrete bridge overpass.

As the Nissan was rotating, the driver of a Ram pickup truck hit the SUV. The truck hit a guardrail and partially overturned.

First responders took the driver of the Nissan, now identified as 23-year-old Christopher Lucas, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died two days later on Sunday night, police said.

The driver of the pickup had serious injuries, and a passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.