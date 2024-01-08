KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has lost his life in the hospital about a week after a hit-and-run crash left him in critical condition.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 63-year-old Michael Carter was driving his Chevy Monte Carlo on 33rd Street.

He stopped at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and 33rd Street, and when he accelerated past the stop sign the driver of a Chevy Impala who was speeding down Prospect struck Carter’s car.

Police say Carter wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries until he died on Sunday Jan. 7.

The driver of the Impala ran away from the scene on foot and there is no other information about the suspect given by KCPD.