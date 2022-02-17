KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It wasn’t a bird. It wasn’t a plane, but rather, a man in a cow costume that came to the rescue of people in the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas after Thursday’s snowfall.

Manuel Palacio, equipped with a snow blower and a Holstein cow costume, made people smile all over the neighborhood Thursday.

“I usually go around my neighborhood, right in front of my house and down the block. I just got the snow blower so I’m excited to use it, so why not clean up the neighbor’s?”

After seeing a viral Tik Tok video of a unicorn using a snow blower, Palacio wanted to copy the idea, but he thought the $100 price tag for an inflatable unicorn outfit was too steep.

“I was being cheap, so I was like, I gotta do the cow,” he said.

The quirky cow was a welcome sight to nearby homeowners, who trudged through nearly nine inches of snow.

“This guy is not doing this. You gotta be kidding me,” said neighbor Denise Workman. “So I messaged him and I said, ‘You gotta get your moo-vin’ self over here and get my snow.'”

Denise was one of many people who got her snow cleared by Palacio after the storm.

“It’s hilarious. I mean, it doesn’t surprise me. He brings so much joy to so many people. He’s so funny and his wife is a saint for putting up with him,” she said.