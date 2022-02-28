KANSAS CITY, Kan. — According to crash reports, a man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing on I-635 in Wyandotte County.

A Toyota Camry was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on I-70 and lost control upon taking the exit to northbound I-635.

The vehicle then struck a barrier wall and rotated several times before stopping on the right shoulder, crash information says.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and is reported to be in serious condition. He was transported to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

