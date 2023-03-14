KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces second-degree murder among other criminal charges in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on March 12. Witnesses said several children were in the home where the suspect fired shots three separate times.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Derek C. Jones, 24, in the killing of 24-year-old Darryl Brown. In addition to the murder charge, Jones also faces armed criminal action and violation of an order of protection.

According to court records, officers were called to the area of 83rd Street and Highland Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on a shooting call.

Charging documents say Jones knocked at the door, got one foot inside and shot several times at Brown. He then backed up and re-approached the door, shooting another round bullets, and did so one more time before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers found an adult male inside a home later identified as Brown. Court records show witnesses identified Jones as the suspect, saying he left the scene in a dark or blue GMC Terrain.

Investigators say computer records led them to an address in the 6300 block of South Benton to conduct surveillance. Officers say they saw a vehicle matching the witness description park at an address they were watching, and saw Jones get out of the SUV. He was arrested at about 8:45 p.m.

Jones initially denied involvement after he was arrested, but later said he knocked on the door and saw Brown holding an AR pistol, and it was pointed at his face. He said they exchanged gunfire, and Jones took Brown’s AR pistol back to his vehicle after the shooting was done.

Jones also told investigators he was aware of a protection order against him that prohibited from being within 1,000 feet of where the shooting took place.

Jones’ first court appearance was Tuesday afternoon and his bond is set $250,000 cash-only. He has a bond review hearing scheduled for March 23.