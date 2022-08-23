INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 23-year-old Independence, Missouri, man is facing charges in connection to a double homicide this week in Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged Jayvon D. Rabb with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 14th Street South and Scott Avenue.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, two men were found dead from apparent gun shot wounds. One victim was found lying in the street and the other was found inside of a wrecked black Sedan.

Deionate Hair, 21, and a 16-year-old boy who police are not identifying, were killed in the shooting. Both victims were from Kansas City, Missouri.

Three people were taken into custody.

Rabb initially told detectives he was not involved in the incident. But when confronted about witnesses identifying him as the shooter of one of the victims, he admitted he went down the street after hearing shots fired and was in possession of a Glock 30, court records say.

He said he saw a vehicle that had been flipped on its side and said he also saw someone on the ground in front of a truck and was “pissed off.” He admitted that he pulled his gun out and fired it at the victim while he was lying on the ground, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors have requested a $300,000 cash bond for Rabb. He is scheduled to appear for a bond review hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing. Independence police said they’re still working to identify more people involved.

