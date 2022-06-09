KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kansas, man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash early Wednesday that killed a student representative with the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Zackary J. Zorich on Thursday with a Class B felony of driving while intoxicated, resulting in death.

According to court records, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a crash just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at W. 75th Street and Ward Parkway.

Police determined that Zorich was driving a Jeep at a high rate of speed as it approached Ward Parkway.

Zorich ran the red light and struck the victim’s vehicle, a Mercedes Benz, in the side, at the driver’s door.

Zackary Zorich

The victim, Remington Williams, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and was working on a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

He was appointed to the UM System’s board by Gov. Mike Parson in 2020 as a student representative.

“He was actively engaged with the students at each of our four universities and worked to amplify their successes, promote their stories and ensure their concerns were heard,” Board Chair Darryl Chatman said. “Remington was the best of us, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

A DUI officer determined that the Zorich should be placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated. Tests of blood samples are pending.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.