KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man is facing multiple murder charges in connection to a double homicide in August 2020 and a homicide in September 2021 in the 18th and Vine District.

Cleon D. White, 35, was charged in April with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the August 2020 deadly shootings of 18-year-old Jahmiere Green and 22-year-old Brandon Rainey.

Additional charges were filed late last week against White for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the September 2021 shooting of 22-year-old Mortez Falkner.

According to court documents, on August 25, 2020, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just before 8 p.m. in the area of N. Montgall Avenue and Guinotte Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found Green and Rainey dead inside a gold colored Honda.

On September 8, 2021, just after midnight, officers responded to a shooting victim, identified as Falkner, who was taken to Truman Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

KCPD learned the shooting had previously occurred near E. 19th Street and Vine Street where officers located a crime scene.

Police learned Falkner was celebrating his birthday with a group of friends when he was struck by gunfire by a person in a dark colored vehicle that was reported stolen. There were several people who fired in return at the suspect vehicle who ran from the scene, according to court documents.

“I just want to know why you felt the need to kill my son,” said Nyree Falkner the mother of Mortez Falkner.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle involved in the shooting in the area of 28th and Walrond. Surveillance video showed that the vehicle was abandoned on Sept. 8, 2021, just hours after the homicide. Testing of spent shell casings found at the homicide scene linked White to the casings. In addition, DNA taken from the stolen vehicle found Sept. 15, 2022, also matched White.

“To hear those words that I have desperately been hoping for and praying it just did something to me…I’ve waited so long where I almost gave up hope I was losing faith,” Nyree Falkner said.

Prosecutors have requested White be held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 3, for a bond review hearing.

“At some point they have to be held accountable for their actions is not holding up to the crime…you can’t kill someone and think I can get a bond and go home” she said.

Nyree Falkner said over the last year it’s been hard, she can’t even visit her son’s gravesite.

“I now have justice for my son and all this time I’ve been grieving and grieving, crying and losing myself,” she said.

Through the pain, the grief and now the slight bit of joy, she has a message to other families still battling for justice.

“I have to let everyone know that there is hope and even though I didn’t have faith in the justice system I know a higher power was working everything out for me,” she said.

