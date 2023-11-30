KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Tamon Daniel with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just after 4 p.m. near E. 49th Terrace and Heritage Avenue, not far from U.S. 40 Highway and Noland Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found Daniel’s at the intersection. He waved the officers down and put his hands up in a surrendering motion. He then laid down, put his arms behind his back and officers placed him in handcuffs, court documents say.

Daniel told officers he shot someone. Officers then found an AR-15 style pistol, a gray jacket and a cell phone on the ground next to him.

Neighbors directed officers down the street where they found a black Dodge Journey wrecked out in the woods. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Jayden James, was located lying in a vacant lot in a cul-de-sac, dead, from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident was ruled a homicide.

A witness stated a man armed with a rifle fired at him and the deceased victim through the windshield of the car they were sitting in. Police found no firearms in or around the witness’ vehicle or the deceased victim.

During questioning, Daniel stated he responded to the apartment complex to protect his sister. He stated two individuals he believed to be involved in the kidnapping of his sister were in a vehicle at the apartment complex and had guns. The men pointed their guns at him and he pointed his rifle at them, according to court records.

Daniel stated he did not fire shots at the men while they were at or near their vehicle. The men ran on foot and he chased them in his vehicle in an attempt to run them over. He believes he was able to run over one of the men. He subsequently crashed his vehicle, got out, and shot the

man he hit approximately 4-8 times with his assault rifle. He then walked up the hill, notified police and surrendered to them, court documents say.

No firearms were located in or around the victim’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Daniel is scheduled to appear in court Friday at 1 p.m.